Real Madrid will play this Tuesday against Girona on matchday 31 of LaLiga in search of three more points to continue putting pressure on FC Barcelona. Rotations are expected by Ancelotti, since the objective at the moment is the Copa del Rey final on May 6 and the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
City: Girona
Stadium: Montilivi
Date: Tuesday April 25
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 11:30 a.m. in Mexico
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valladolid
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Elche
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Barcelona
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-2E
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Celtic
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
0-2V
|
UCL
|
Cadiz
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Chelsea
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
villarrea
|
2-3 D
|
The league
|
Griona
|
Tie
|
real Madrid
|
1
|
1
|
3
Girona will not be able to count on four of its troops for this match. These are the cases of: David López, Kébé, Joel Roca, and Yangel Herrera.
Carlo Ancelotti will not have David Alaba or Ferland Mendy available for this match. In addition, he will not be able to count on Dani Ceballos either, since he will have to complete the card cycle.
Girona: Gazzaniga, Martinez, Bernanrdo, Juanpe, Hernández, Romeu, Villa, García, Martín, Tsigankov and Stuani
real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Asensio and Vini Jr.
Girona 0-2 real Madrid
