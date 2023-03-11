It seems that Atlético de Madrid is beginning to take flight after its bad start to the season, they are currently placed in third place, eight points behind Real Madrid. This time they will have to face Girona in the match corresponding to day 25 of LaLiga and they will do so at home. Girona is eleventh in the table although the lower zone is on fire and there are only five points that separate them from the relegation places.
Here you will find everything you need to know about the match:
City: Girona
Stadium: Montilivi
Day and time: Monday March 13, 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina.
Referee: Melero Lopez
VAR: gonzalez gonzalez
TV channels: LaLiga TV on Movistar+
Live streaming: Movistar Plus (website)
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
3-2 loss
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
2-3 win
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
6-2 win
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
2-0 Loss
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-0 win
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
6-1 win
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
1-1 Draw
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
1-0 win
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
0-1 win
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
1-1 Draw
|
The league
Girona: 0 wins
Tie: 3
Atletico Madrid: 2 wins
Girona has a series of absences due to injury for this match, such as Callens and Yangel Herrera, who are expected to join the squad in mid-March; Yan Couto who arrives as a doubt for this match; and Ibrahima Kebe who has knee problems and it is unknown when he will return
On the part of the team trained by Cholo Simeone has three players who will not be able to play against Girona, both Reguilón and Rodrigo De Paul will be out until mid-March and Reinildo will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament.
Gazzaniga; Arnau Martinez, Santi Bueno, David Lopez, Miguel Gutierrez; Borja Garcia, Romeu, Aleix Garcia; Tsygankov, Taty Castellanos, Rodrigo Riquelme.
Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco, Griezmann, Memphis
Girona 0-1 Atletico Madrid
