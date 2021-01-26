GIRONA

Dismounting a tag team like this Villarreal, Top 5 of Spanish football, would be the finishing touch to the fantastic week of the Catalan club. Matagigantes of recent office, made Cádiz and Espanyol bite the dust, with First Division level squads. Two victories of undeniable mental impulse with which Francisco begins to grease a machine with a view to promotion.

Although the challenge is great, to go to the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time in its history, the main thing is the daily bread, the weekend, so the Catalan team coach will bet on the block of the Copa, with young people and the less common.

AS to watch: Valery Fernández. Hero of the pass to the second round after his double against Cádiz. It arrives full.