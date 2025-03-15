































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Girona – Valencia from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in Montilivi to 21:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn, Dazn LaLiga, LaLiga Tv Bar

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Girona – Valencia

Classification and statistics between Girona – Valencia

Girona arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Espanyol



while Valencia played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Real Valladolid



. He Girona Currently occupies the Position number 11 of LaLiga EA Sports with 34 points, while its rival, the

Valenciaoccupies the Post 16 With 28 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Girona calendar, the Valencia calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.