Girona is planning the squad for the next season and the rojiblanco sports director, Quique Cárcel, is aware that the new economic reality of the club will not allow it to make large expenditures. Therefore, one of the best options to tie players is transfers and there he has a club that will help him in everything he needs: Manchester City. The relations between the two entities are very fluid (they belong to the City Football Group) and this summer a bridge can be built again, which has caused the arrival of many players in recent years. It is true that this past season no footballer from the English team arrived at Girona, but it was something exceptional. What’s more, Prison already announced days ago that “We have been talking about market situations for a long time and we will try to find players who can be of use to us”.

The list of players that City manages is extensive and Girona is an ideal place for them to grow as footballers. The 2015-16 season was the first in which City loaned players to the rojiblanco team (Florian Lejeune, Rubén Sobrino, Chidiebere Nwakali and Pablo Maffeo were chosen) and since then, with the exception of this last season, Girona has found the perfect club in the City with which to nurture its squad. Yes, not all have given the expected performance and there are clear examples such as Nwakali, Marlos Moreno, Kayode and even Angeliño. The full-back, who has signed a course to frame at Leipzig, arrived at the rojiblanco club for the 2016-17 season and only lasted a month. There have also been successes and the clearest is that of Pablo Maffeo.

It is expected to be a busy summer in Montilivi because Girona will have to do without some players from its current squad due to their high chips. And we will have to find a substitute for them. City awaits requests from Girona’s sports management. Since 2015-16, up to 11 players have worn the Girona jersey after arriving on loan from the English team and this summer the Manchester-Girona airlift will be re-established. Without going any further, Cárcel dreams of forward Pablo Moreno.