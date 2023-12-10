Girona has left Spanish football speechless by positioning itself as leader of the League after beating Barcelona 2-4. After 16 days, Míchel's team surpasses giants such as Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, marking a milestone in its career.
The Match: Girona dazzles and Barcelona cannot respond
In an epic match, Girona demonstrated its superiority from the start. Dobvyk opened the scoring, followed by a quick response from Lewandowski for Barcelona. In a critical moment, Miguel Gutiérrez scored for Girona before half-time. In the second half, Valery and Stuani sealed the victory, while Gündoğan scored for Barcelona in added time.
Despite a relatively solid first half for Barcelona, Girona dominated in all stages of the match, taking advantage of opportunities and exposing the Catalans' defensive weaknesses. The second half saw Barcelona, once again, unable to capitalize on the numerous chances created, while Girona showed astonishing efficiency.
Can Girona match Claudio Ranieri's Leicester?
This promotion of Girona inevitably invites comparisons with the unforgettable Leicester City of the 2015-2016 season. Like Leicester, Girona are defying expectations and taking on the giants with determination. Although the season is long, the question remains: Can Girona emulate Leicester's historic achievement and become champion of the Spanish League? The fate of the Catalan team in the coming months can redefine the limits of surprise football and add a new chapter to the history of the beautiful game.
It is clear that they have players of a very high level, and it is not too risky to dare to say that Míchel's team plays more “showy” football than Ranieri's.
