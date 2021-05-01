Girona

The assault on the playoff positions is already a reality, because if they win the match (it would be the third in a row), Francisco’s pupils would sleep fifth in the table today: they would overtake Sporting and Rayo, who are ahead of him by two points. For this clash, Girona arrives full of morale after adding 16 of the last 21 points. However, today Francisco will not be able to count on Pablo Moreno or Mamadou Sylla, still touched. Those who are back are Bueno, Aday and Gumbau after suspension, and the injured Bernardo and Samu Saiz reappear.

As to follow: Yoel Bárcenas. The Panamanian winger arrives sweet after scoring the winning goal against his former team. Whenever he hits, Girona wins. We’ll see today …