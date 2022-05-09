Tenerife

The island team is finding sensations again after several months of upswingjos. They haven’t lost since, on March 27the Burgos beat them at El Plantío (0-1). 11 points out of 15 possible they return the hopes of promotion to a team that saw how direct promotion definitively moved away after a streak of one victory in five games.

Tenerife is the best team in the Smartbank League away from home. 34 points out of 57 possible They are a good example that not just any team arrives in Montilivi. Too bad for them the triumph of the Valladolid yesterday, because a defeat would have put them within range the third place and, with it, the field factor in the Play Off.

Ace to follow: Enric Gallego. On his way to turning 36, the Catalan striker is another of the great examples that smell is not lost with age. 10 goals and 4 assists for Gallegowho has scored 20.4% of his team’s goals.