Girona has lost its way in a foreign field, dejected in Getafe after losing in Mallorca, San Mamés and the Bernabéu, the stadium where it began to lose its grip on the leadership of the League. Although he gave the game many thoughts, he never knew how to face an opponent who knows everything, even more so when he takes the lead on the scoreboard, as happened with Yellu Santiago's goal. The 1-0 score reflected Getafe's concentration and Girona's confusion. The red and white have lost freshness, joy and success, denied as Dovbyk is and also lacking the rigor of the revulsive Stuani.

1 David Soria, Djene, Juan Iglesias (Domingos Duarte, min. 91), Omar Alderete, Gastón Álvarez (Diego Rico, min. 56), Maksimovic, Yellu Santiago, Mason Greenwood, Luis Milla, Moriba Kourouma (Aleñá, min. 67) and Óscar Rodríguez (José Ángel Carmona, min. 91) 0 Gazzaniga, Eric Garcia, Yan Couto, Daley Blind, Juanpe, Aleix García (Jhon Solís, min. 54), Pablo Torre (Jastin García, min. 77), Portu (Stuani, min. 77), Sávio, Iván Martín and Dovbyk Goals 1-0 min. 33: Yellu Santiago. See also Switzerland-Spain opens the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup Referee José Luis Munuera Montero Yellow cards Sávio (min. 8), Omar Alderete (min. 10), Aleix García (min. 14), Portu (min. 38), Luis Milla (min. 51), Stuani (min. 85), Óscar Rodríguez (min. 90) and José Ángel Carmona (min. 93)

With nine games left, Girona's carousel of defeats on the opposite field – four – is offset by Montilivi's strength. The cushion of points gained in a brilliant first round, when they went undefeated as a visitor, allows them to navigate comfortably in the Champions zone. The excellent classification helped turn the page precisely from a desperate meeting at the Coliseum. Getafe was right in the design of the clash and in the finish and Girona gave up without remission.

Injuries have been punishing Míchel's team lately. Absent were David López, Yangel Herrera and Tsygankov, a key player on each line, the last one to fall was Miguel, a deep winger whose replacement caused multiple speculations after Míchel had a hard time deciphering Getafe's surprising lineup. Bordalás grouped many players in the midfield, conditioned by a poor streak of results and also by the injury of scorer Borja Mayoral, while a passer like Pablo Torre finally appeared for Girona.

The many tactical movements contrasted with the stillness with which the match began, lacking rhythm and plays, only agitated by Savinho. The Brazilian rebelled against Getafe's intention that nothing would happen on the Coliseum field. The blocked football of the Bordalás team usually unsettles the opposition and players like Savinho. There were no more chances in half an hour than a beautiful opening by Pablo Torre that Iván Martín failed to finish and a free kick by Greenwood. The fouls and cards followed one another until Yellu Santiago scored.

The goal denounced the discomfort of Girona, lacking defensive tension and aggressiveness in attack, disconcerted by Getafe's direct football. Nobody paid attention to Milla's driving or Ilaix's pass for the arrival of Yellu Santiago. The midfielder was enabled by Aleix García, who got hooked when throwing the offside ball, poorly placed in his area and blocked in the midfield, like Iván Martín. Girona could not find the thread of the game, their football was discontinuous and at the moment when they gained a finishing position due to the aggressiveness of Savinho, Dovbyk did not hit the mark.

Not finishing the plays well penalizes the opposing team on a hard court like the Coliseum. The interruptions are constant and it is very difficult to reach Soria's goal. Portu and Pablo Torre did not engage and the match demanded Míchel's intervention. The changes barely had an impact because Girona failed to complete the opportunities generated by the folly of the forwards and the success of Soria, just as successful as Gazzaniga.

Although the statistics favored them in most parameters of the match, Girona left the Coliseum defeated by a more physical and brutal Getafe, also much less artistic, knowing that to assert themselves they needed to deny Míchel's team.

