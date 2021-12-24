Age is just a number and in football it has been more than demonstrated in recent seasons. And especially, that they tell the Girona. Cristhian Stuani is living an eternal youth and the Uruguayan striker never tires of scoring goals. It is the banner of the rojiblanco team and this season it has been uncovered again for what it is: a born scorer. At 35 he is the top scorer in the Second Division with 14 goals and his scoring average in the League is scary: he scores every 97 minutes.

His history with Girona is, without a doubt, one of love and goals. He dazzled the Girona fans from his first matches with the red-and-white shirt, in the First Division of the 2017-18 season, and this year he’s guiding the team back to the playoff spots. His scoring nose does not suffer in the least over the years and is that since wearing the Girona shirt he has not dropped below ten goals in any of his five campaigns. This course has already exceeded the ten targets of the past and has been able to add 14 goals (all have been from within the area) in the 19 duels he has played. Its importance in Michel’s block is capital because, in addition, Only one of these 14 goals, the one he made against Eibar, has not served Girona to obtain points.

His presence on the pitch scares the rivals and this year his favorite victims have been Alcorcón, against whom he celebrated a hat-trick, and Leganés and Burgos after scoring a double. The truth is his end of 2021 has been to frame and he has had a lot to blame for the reaction of Girona (he has gone in two months from being in relegation places to First RFEF to being sixth) because In his last nine games, he only remained unmarked in one, in matchday 17 against Real Sociedad B. And in this section he has achieved 12 goals. Stuani is happy in Girona and the club does not hesitate to consider him password. Has a contract until 2026 and with the passage of each meeting he shows that he has left rope for a while. Y By 2022 his wish is clear: to return Girona to the First Division. That is why he has continued at Girona despite the number of offers he accumulates in each market.