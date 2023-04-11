The Catalan derby says that Barcelona are closer to the title but they are not doing very well: at the Camp Nou against Girona, Xavi’s team made it 0-0 by putting in the second consecutive match without scoring after the tremendous 4-0 earned by Madrid. 10 days from the end of La Liga Barcelona is +13 on the blancos, La Liga is marked. Meanwhile in court, the entry into the field in the corruption trial against Barça for the “Caso Negreira” of the Consejo Superior de Deportes should be reported: the sports arm of the Spanish government has made it official that it has joined as a civil party.

system change

—

Compared to the painful defeat in the Copa del Rey with Madrid, Xavi tries to change by inserting Ansu Fati for Kessie (one of the most positive in the Clásico) with a return to 4-3-3 and Eric Garcia for Marcos Alonso. Always out Pedri, De Jong, Dembélé and Christensen, in the stands as spectators. There was a match on the pitch and another in the stands. In the 10th minute, for the second consecutive match, the Camp Nou raised Messi’s name to the sky, thus asking for his return. Then in the 30th minute, again due to a question of shirt numbers, it was Gavi’s turn, a young local hero. Then a chorus to invite the president of La Liga Javier Tebas, considered a great enemy of Barça, to resign. And in the 37th minute the stands demanded the concession of a goal by Araujo who with a right footed touch from three meters from a corner by Raphinha sent the ball towards the opponent’s net, with a last-gasp intervention by Gazzaniga: in La Liga there is no Goal Line Technology and so the doubt remains, but to the eye it seems that the ball has not entered at all. The corner kick was generated by a great save from Gazzaniga on Raphinha.