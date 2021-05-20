Unknown

Girona has an unbeatable opportunity to ensure its presence in the promotion of promotion to First Division at La Rosaleda, a friendly field for visitors. where Málaga has only added 22 points and won five games, as many as Francisco’s consecutive victories have, which are going like rockets (follow the game live on As.com).

Málaga, saved from relegation, has the incentive to try to overcome the ‘top ten’ to achieve, by qualifying objectives, exceed 700,000 euros in prizes. But the reality is that the team is exhausted, punished and in transition after announcing the non-continuity of Sergio Pellicer as coach and with advanced contacts with José Alberto López, still a Mirandés coach.

Pellicer will present a team to compete, but with people very worn down by the load of matches, muscular problems, fatigue and injuries, the last one, that of Caye Quintana, injured on his left shoulder. Another casualty to add to those of Luis Muñoz, Benkhemassa, Ale Benítez, Ramón and the usual Orlando Sá. Rotations are predicted without ruling out that Hichan will finally have minutes, even as a starter, after having overcome his long injury. The Malaga has exceeded their expectations, but has only added two points out of 15 possible.

The Girona, packed

Girona travels to Malaga with the aim of continuing to establish itself in the playoff spots. The rojiblancos, who have five consecutive victories, are aware that their margin of error, despite having three points of advantage over Sporting (sixth) and Rayo (seventh), is minimal because they have the golaverage against and any stumble could return to get them out of the promotion. Confidence in the rojiblanco dressing room is through the roof, having added 25 points from the last 30 have catapulted him, and although they feel cuddled by their pursuers, they do not rule out looking up because Almería is within reach: only three points away.

Francisco wants to extend the good time of his starting block and it is intuited that it will hardly rotate. The 5-3-2 it is bearing many fruits and footballers like Juanpe, Cristóforo, Gumbau, Yan Couto and Stuani have become untouchables. In them the current streak of five consecutive victories has been cemented and the coach takes advantage of that of if something works, better not to touch it. As for the call, 23 players have traveled. Ortolá, who was out on the last day against Sporting, seems to have recovered, but just in case the goal of the subsidiary, Jonatan, has also been cited. Pablo Moreno is also tall and the only one who has stayed in Girona has been Samu Saiz because of some discomfort.

Aces to follow

Malaga. Alberto Escassi. He is the anchor of Málaga, a player with constant and effective work whose presence is essential for the team.

Girona: Juan Carlos: The goalkeeper is in a sweet moment of the season. Contract ends at the end of the course and accumulates merits so that the club values ​​him and makes him a good offer to renew.

The details of the match

Again the goalto. Sergio Pellicer has maintained a policy of rotations between Dani Barrio and Juan Soriano. There has been no standard headline.

Moment. Girona have five victories and are looking for the sixth, something they have not signed since the 2006-07 season when the team was in the Third Division.

Opportunity for Scepovic. The loss due to injury of Caye Quintana can give a new opportunity to the Serbian who has a valid and a canceled one.

Safety. In the last five games, Girona have left a zero goal in four. He has only received a goal, the one made by Logroñés (1-4).

Ups and downs.

Malaga. Caye Quintana will not be due to a shoulder injury. Luis Muñoz, Benkhemassa, Ale Benítez, Ramón and Orlando Sá are still out.

Girona. Samu Saiz’s discharge due to some inconvenience. Ortolá, Jonatan and Pablo Moreno enter the list.