Sevilla began the week indigested by the hangover from the draw against Valencia, and ended it with a happy victory that, really, no one anticipated. Especially because, with the investigation into the alleged rigging of Kike Salas’ yellow cards, Sevilla visited Montilivi wrapped in a murky halo. For too long, Sevilla has been determined to turn its daily life into fiction. The exchanges between Del Nido Benavente and Junior seem like a copy, in Seville key, of the monetary miseries of the Roy family in the memorable Succession. Although it is true that, at certain moments, this drama veers towards the most filthy farce; The televised brawls between father and son are too reminiscent of Ibáñez comics. The entry into play of the alleged rigging by Kike Salas introduces an evident nuance of mafia intrigue into the fiction. Something that is difficult to believe, seeing the good boy’s face – it reminds me of an endearing kangaroo – of the player from the Sevilla youth team. But appearances are deceiving. Tell it, if not, to the honest Walter White, that professor who did not break a plate and who ended up becoming the most lethal Meth maker in the United States in the no less famous Breaking Bad. The face is not always the mirror of the soul , although many times yes. Yesterday, for example, García Pimienta’s face was a poem. His dark circles betrayed quite a few sleepless nights, I would say almost all of them this week since the agonizing draw against Valencia at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. When Gazzaniga intercepted Isaac’s penalty, barely a minute into the game, the camera focused on the Catalan coach, and it seemed as if he had aged, in an instant, ten years. When, in the 35th minute, Girona took the lead on the scoreboard, García Pimienta already looked like an old man. At a press conference later, he will say what he has to say, but there is no doubt that this Sevilla is his particular tobacco: it is seriously damaging his health. However, Sevilla did not play a bad first half, especially if he We compare it with the performance of the last home game. And in the second half, a tie was evident from very early on. Saúl finally did it, after heading a corner and having the ball return to him after slapping him in the face from a rival player. An unsightly goal, but we weren’t going to ask for more, much less from Saúl, who hasn’t been too inspired since his return from injury. On the wing, Kike Salas came out to warm up. And when he came on to play, the Girona fans, as was predictable, became angry, chanting alluding to the yellow team. It will be what the courts consider, but Kike Salas has few traits of a mafia character. Rather, he seems like the typical wayward and irresponsible nephew who tends to mischief and who in the end the ‘family’ is forced to bail out: Christopher Moltisanti, Toni Soprano’s short-haired nephew. The most mafia-like, in any case, for that appearances are deceiving, always ends up being the one that seems least so. In Sevilla, there is a Godfather who really looks like a gunfighter. His name is Dodi Lukebakio, one of ours, and yesterday he behaved again like the big boss he is. In the unforgettable Pulp Fiction, despite all the bloody excesses, the only character who was really scary was Mr. Wolf, masterfully played by Harvey Keitel. And he was one of the few who was not seen killing anyone. Because his specialty was precisely that of fixing things when they got very bad. That of doing the ugly work of cleaning the pipes. Yesterday, against Girona, Lukebakio pulled out a great game out of his hat, including a free pass in the area, which resolved the week for Sevilla, turning the gangster movie into a small masterpiece. At your feet, Mr. Wolf.

