Girona is in the Champions League and Sevilla is what it is, a team under construction, weak, full of players who want to but can’t and a coach, García Pimienta, who never wins. That’s what we have at the moment. A few years ago, the reality was very different. Now, the team that sets the pace and is at the top is Girona. Sevilla is in another league, and the Catalan team didn’t need much to knock down this weak rival, who, however, was better in the first half hour of the match: a goal by Iván Martín after precise instructions from Míchel, the saves by Gazzaniga and, above all, being very clear about what your virtues are. In short, showing the qualities that have made you a team that plays in the top continental competition. And doing so, moreover, without the decisive players of last season.

0 Ørjan Haskjold Nyland, Loic Bade, Valentín Barco, José Ángel Carmona (Stanis Idumbo Muzambo, min. 82), Marcao, Lukebakio (Jesús Navas, min. 65), Chidera Ejuke, Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga, Lucien Agoume (Djibril Sow, min. 82), Juanlu Sanchez (Peque, min. 65) and Isaac Romero 2 Gazzaniga, David López, Daley Blind, Alejandro Francés (Arnau Martinez, min. 88), Miguel Gutierrez, Oriol Romeu, Iván Martín (Yáser Asprilla, min. 58), Yangel Herrera (Jhon Solís, min. 45), Bryan Gil Salvatierra (Portu, min. 89), Tsygankov (Arnaut Danjuma, min. 45) and Abel Ruiz Goals 0-1 min. 41: Ivan Martin. 0-2 min. 72: Abel Ruiz. Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez Yellow cards Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga (min. 46), Yáser Asprilla (min. 63), Loic Bade (min. 67), Alejandro Francés (min. 75) and Isaac Romero (min. 94)

Sevilla, for its part, is a clear example of sporting decline. Barco, a newcomer, takes the free kicks, while Marcao, a newcomer, is the captain. He has no specific weight in an entity that is also living in full social combustion. And García Pimienta’s streak is terrible. He has already gone 18 games without winning in the First Division. A total of 14 with Las Palmas and four with this Sevilla that has accumulated two defeats and two draws, being very weak in both areas.

There are few coaches who have as much impact on their teams as Míchel. Fed up with making a fuss on the touchline at the incorrect movements of his players, the hydration break came in handy for the good Madrid coach. “Attack the area by doubling up on the wing,” he told his players. Sevilla, who had been better and had even deserved a goal from two good moves by Isaac, were surprised by a great move by Bryan Gil with Miguel Gutiérrez on the left wing. Neither Lukébakio nor Carmona defended and Iván Martínez got the better of the debutant Barco to make it 0-1.

Barco may be a good example of what this Sevilla is all about. A converted full-back who played as an inside midfielder and who handled the ball well. A bit picturesque, like his team, he lacked forcefulness and malice. And also, why not, a bit of luck. Ejuke had a goal disallowed for a millimetre offside and Gazzaniga made a great save from Lukébakio. Girona, far from their best, went into the break with the lead. However, they are a team that knows what they are doing even though they have lost quality. Sevilla has an unreliable defensive structure. They suffer with little pressure.

The Andalusian team suffered a tremendous disconnection in the second half. Girona, with almost nothing, showed an insulting dominance. The 0-1 had destroyed Sevilla’s hopes, which were definitively shattered after Francés shot on goal and the ball hit Isaac’s loose hand. Sánchez Martínez went to the monitor and awarded the penalty. Abel Ruiz executed the penalty very well, fooling Nyland. Míchel had also made offensive changes.

Everything was already decided because it was clear that Sevilla, even if they tried, were never going to score. Gazzaniga made two excellent saves against Isaac and Ejuke and Girona faced the final stretch of the match with absolute calm. After the doubts shown at the Wanda against Atlético, the Catalans have once again shown their virtues. The victories against Osasuna and Sevilla have given them a lot of breathing room. Girona fans can rest easy. With Míchel on the bench, they can face the exciting Champions League with confidence.

