A Girona in the middle zone of the table that comes from two followed losses visits today Sunday El Bernabéu against a Madrid of delivery that, after overcoming the tie against Manchester City, is already focused on the champions derby on Tuesday 4 of March (before, on Wednesday 26 he has the Cup semifinal in Anoeta against Real Sociedad) and less emphasized in his complaints against the referees. It is not so in Real Madrid TV, who follows his and insists on the complaint of his conspiracy theories against the club and these days he has taken it with the Balearica Vulera Fernández, the collegiate on duty.

Ancelotti commented on his press conference that today his team, in which Bellingham cannot play when fulfilling the first of his two sanction games, will rotate a lot. It will be a different Madrid, with prominence for soccer players that play little: Arda Güler, Endrick, praises …

Girona, outside the Champions and Cup, is looking for objectives in the League. If a few good results can enter the fight for European positions, although not those of the Champions League, who seem too distant. (Athletic, the fourth, is fourteen points).

The absences

Girona does not have Yangel or Madrid to Bellingham

Míchel, who has the loss of Yangel Herrera by sanction, considers that the visit to the Bernabéu requires a reset of the team, making it more solid back and not playing so cheerful. I explained it on Friday: “We will not change the style of the game last year, but perhaps the level of the rival. We cannot lose the ball with many people looking forward since, if not, we will not catch Vinícius, Mbappé, Rodrygo or Valverde, which seems to me the best right side in the world without being. For the first time the greatest concern is the rival, we are usually us. ”

Later, he abounded in the same thing: “We can come good to come with a lower profile. Last year we wanted to win to hit the League and put us on our site. I prepare the game without seeing the classification, just thinking about difficulty, ”he said.

Statistics

Madrid thrashed Girona the last three games

And it is that statistics is paradoxical with Girona in his clashes with whites. In the last three games, before the best Girona in history, Real Madrid thrashed him three times: (0-3 and 4-0, last season and in this other new 0-3 in Montilivi).

However, with a apparently weaker Girona, the Catalan team already knows what it is to win Madrid at Bernabéu. He did it in the 2018-19 season, with a 1-2. That day Girona was applauded from the white fief. And he has also won him twice, the two in Montilivi, a 1-2 in 2017-18 and the most recent 4-2, 2022-23, with a historic poker of Taty Castellanos, now in Lazio.

That day Míchel was already training Girona, his only victory for now against the powerful Real Madrid.