Real Madrid plays away from the Santiago Bernabéu again on matchday 16 of LaLiga. The whites travel to Montilivi to face Míchel’s Gironawho needs to win to regain victory after losing last Wednesday against Athletic Club.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men arrive at the duel with 34 points and wanting to give themselves joy and not give up more points to reach FC Barcelonastill leader of the classification, although with one game less.

It will not be an easy challenge for the white team, who this season They have only won three away games. In addition, they will face a Girona team on a streak that has accumulated four league games without losing.

Girona – Real Madrid schedule

The whites, after losing in their match corresponding to matchday 19 against Atlhletic Club, will try to find victory again in a meeting that will start in Montilivi at 9:00 p.m..

Where to watch the League on TV

Girona – Real Madrid on matchday 16 of the League can be followed on television through Movistar+. Besides, 20 minutes will offer its readers minute-by-minute narration and the best live images of everything that happens in the match.