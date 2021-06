Lightning: If there is a team capable of tracing the tie, that is Rayo. The whole of the fringe has shown that it is capable of the best and worst of all, see that first leg in the playoff against Leganés as an example or the seven games in which he has managed to come back this season. Iraola will introduce some change, but a revolution is not expected.

As to follow: Isi. He has three goals and three assists in the last month.