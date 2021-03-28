Forget everything you saw before the 90th minute of the Girona-Albacete match. The rojiblanco team proved to be united to the epic in recent days and the ‘Cesarini Zone’ once again catapulted them. Albacete was already out of relegation thanks to Ortuño’s goal in 68 ‘, but if you face a rival who has Sylla and Stuani in their ranks, you can’t leave him half a meter too much because they kill you.. And said and done. They did not need more than half a chance to, in addition, turn around a game that was lost. The people of Girona are clinging to the fight for the playoff in this way (they glimpse the Ray, sixth, at four points) and the manchegos return, sunk, to the last position of the table. Everything seemed written so that the law of the former, which is impeccable in the world of football, would shine again and it was. In Girona key, yes.

Ortuño, who played for the rojiblanco team in the 2013-14 season, scored 0-1 and after that, Girona sank and forgot to play. But the added bonus was arriving, the people of La Mancha hang onto the pole and unleash the perfect storm. It is also true that Sylla’s 1-1 came after a throw-in in favor of Albacete, but the 2-1 seemed clear that it was going to come. In addition, he did it with Arnau Martínez as a luxury assistant and with Stuani, who returned after injury and has a past from La Mancha, as an executioner. In three minutes, Girona came back from a duel that they had lost and it is, without a doubt, a morale blow as great as it is difficult to overcome for an Albacete that cannot help leaving Montilivi with a terrible feeling. He had in his hand to sleep outside the relegation places and now he is bottom of the Second Division.

The truth is that Francisco made merits so that fate smiled at him from the beginning because his pulse did not tremble at the time of place a youth as a starter: Arnau Martínez received the alternative. With him, there are already 32 players who have used this season in the league (record) and the truth is that the young rojiblanco player did not notice the pressure. He showed off and showed that he has come to the professional world to stay. He could have reasons for doubting because Albacete started the duel better, showing more intense and incisive, but his duel was to frame.

Despite being incisive and eager, Menéndez’s team, with the passage of minutes, remained in no man’s land. Álvaro Jiménez, who forced Juan Carlos to show off in the 8th minute, was the only one who seemed to want to bite. And in the absence of poison from the rival, Girona set out to temper the duel, to choose well the occasions with which to do damage and was able to win the first half. Gumbau warned at 13 ‘ with a shot from outside the area and the clearest chance came in the 37th minute. Luna beat Tomeu Nadal with a crossed shot with his left leg and Boyomo was Albacete’s savior by deflecting the ball.

In the first half, Girona seemed to be waiting for the first swords like Pablo Moreno and Samu Saiz to come out to take over the duel, but it cost them. But Francisco was aware that it was not a duel to speculate and gave entrance to Monchu and Stuani. The technician was daring, but took a club. Luna did not help because he was totally overcome by an Ortuño who did not waste the gift. With the score 0-1, the rojiblancos fell on the canvas and every time they tried to challenge Tomeu Nadal they ran into a wall. But in the addition everything took a 180 degree turn. On the brink of the abyss, Girona are very comfortable and the comeback took place in the last three minutes. Hugs, for Sylla, Stuani and a plethora of Arnau.