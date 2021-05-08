Logroñés will be able to line up Iago López against Girona this Sunday. Despite the fact that the young defender belongs to the Girona club until 2022, the fear clause was not included in the assignment contract. In this way, Iago López will face his club and will not be forced to rest forcibly. This Sunday he is expected to start, as happened in the first round match in Montilivi. Iago López completed a good duel, played the 90 minutes, but could not do anything so that Girona did not take the three points (2-0).

Iago Lopez he is living his second season in a row at Logroñés on loan from Girona and its progression is being very good. The defender is trying to take advantage of the opportunity in Second Division and it is that last year he earned this right when he was promoted to the silver category of Spanish football. In the Girona entity, they considered that Logroñés was an ideal place for him, Iago López was also very predisposed to continue, and This campaign has 35 games played. They have only been low for two games, against Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano. From Girona you follow him closely and it is considered a good option for the future. What’s more, before giving him this course, he was renewed for one more campaign and he has a contract until 2022.

Not including the clause of the fear of Iago López this summer was something exclusive because it is something that the other two loaned to Second Division teams by Girona have suffered this year: Alex Gallar (with contract until 2023) and Diamanka (2022). The first is on loan at Cartagena and the second, at Albacete. No one has been able to face Girona this year for that reason.