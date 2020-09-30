Girona needs to tie a left back and In the next few hours the signing of Antonio Luna could be made official. Just as he advanced Supersport and AS was able to confirm, the footballer likes the rojiblanca sports management and is negotiating with him. I would arrive free after rescind his contract with Levante. If there is agreement, Luna could land this Wednesday in Girona and, if Francisco considered it appropriate, he would debut on Sunday against Fuenlabrada. Enric Franquesa will serve a sanction and the coach does not have any natural left-back.

Luna was already the object of Girona’s desire in previous courses. It’s about a player with experience in First, a category in which he has played 125 games, and in Second. He played 21 duels, all with Rayo, a team in which he was loaned out last season by Levante. He has also worn the Eibar, Seville, Almería and Mallorca shirts. And he has participated in Serie B with Spezia and in the Premier League, the 2013-14 season, with Aston Villa.

He signing of Luna would open the door of incorporations this week and the red and white entity expect to tie, at a minimum, to three more playerss. The goal set by the Girona sports director, Quique Cárcel, is close to a midfielder and two wingers. In addition, he will not be able to neglect the exits because players like Zeballos, Alcalá, Bernardo, Granell and Stuani have offers.