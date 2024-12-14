Son Moix hosts today (4:15 p.m.) a duel on Matchday 17 of the League between two teams, Girona and Mallorca, who are seeking to get closer to Europe and who need to react after their recent defeats.

The Balearic team led by Jagoba Arrasate is eighth with 24 points – and with one more game –, while Míchel Sánchez’s team are ninth with 22.

The people from Girona have not won for five games and are being penalized for their lack of goals. “We need a positive result. We have a staff to be in the top positions. Our good version is very top, but we need to show it to end this bad streak,” said the Girona coach, who is practically eliminated from the Champions League after losing to Liverpool on the last day.

Rayo Vallecano-Real Madrid, at 9:00 p.m.

Madrid visits Vallecas encouraged by the victories against Atalanta and Girona

Real Madrid visits Vallecas with the aim of winning and sleeping as leaders, waiting for Barça-Leganés. Ancelotti’s men will not have Kylian Mbappé due to injury, but they face the duel against the franjirrojos with recovered spirit after beating Girona and Atalanta. Rayo Vallecano also comes strong to the Madrid derby after an important victory in Mestalla.

Ancelotti took advantage of yesterday’s press conference to defend himself against the criticism received for the latest setbacks. “When you have a squad of 14 or 15 players it is very difficult to rotate. “We have very young players, and it is not always positive to put them in when the team is not doing well,” commented the Italian coach.