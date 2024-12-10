















































































































































































































































































The meeting Girona – Liverpool of the Champions League, which is played in Montilivi at 6:45 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League on M+, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Girona – Liverpool

Classification and statistics between Girona – Liverpool

Girona comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Sturm Graz



while Liverpool played their last Champions League match against



real Madrid



. He Girona currently occupies the position number 30 of the Champions League with 3 points, while their rival,

Liverpooloccupies the position 1 with 18 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.