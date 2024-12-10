The Champions League continues its course and this Tuesday December 10

They will measure their strength in the Montilivi stadium

Girona and Liverpool

in a match corresponding to the Matchday F. Groups – Day 6 of the championship.

Girona comes into the match having faced Sturm Graz and PSV while Liverpool played their last Champions League games against Real Madrid and B. Leverkusen. After the match against Liverpool, Girona will play against Milan and Arsenal. For its part, Liverpool will play against Lille and PSV.

Girona – Liverpool

Champions League classification and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Montilivi stadium, Girona occupies the position number 30 of the Champions League classification with 3 points, while

Liverpool occupies the position number 1 of the table with 15 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Champions League standings.

So far, in the Champions League Girona has a record of 4

goals in favor

and 9

goals against which have meant 1 games won, 0 drawn and 4 lost. Liverpool comes into the match having scored 12 goals and conceded 1, which has translated into 5 games won, 0 drawn and 0 lost.

So far in the championship, Girona has achieved 1 victory, 0 draws and 1 defeat at home, while Liverpool has achieved 2 victories, 0 draws and 0 defeats as a visitor.

Consult the Champions League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Girona and Liverpool.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Champions League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Girona and Liverpool today

The match between Girona and Liverpool corresponding to the day F. Groups – Day 6 The Champions League takes place today, Tuesday, December 10, at the Montilivi. The match will start at 6:45 p.m. and you can watch it on Champions League on M+, LaLiga TV Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, the Girona schedule, the Liverpool schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.