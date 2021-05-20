Girona continues like a rocket on its way to promotion to First Division. Francisco’s team, thanks to a goal from Santi Bueno, took three gold points against Malaga who fought honestly and fiercely despite playing for more than an hour with one less footballer after the expulsion of Josua Mejías. The Malaguistas were unhinged by the referee who punished them with a yellow carousel and a red one, for Sergio Pellicer in what will be his last match as a Malaguista coach. Girona’s sixth consecutive victory, which is in its best moment of the season.

Málaga, saved from relegation and without playoff options, the honor and a juicy money were gambled for qualifying objectives (for being eighth, for example, the prize exceeds one million euros). For Girona it was a final in their struggle with Sporting and Rayo to sneak into the top six.

Pellicer’s team does very well surprising their opponent and forcing Juan Carlos to make up to four interventions, the last one of great merit to Scepovic. A few seconds later the referee stops the game because he has observed an elbow from Josua Mejías on Stuani who writhes in pain, with excessive gestures. In addition, Escassi is reprimanded for taking the referee’s hand. All this in just 16 minutes. Sergio Pellicer is outraged and something sonorous must have said so that the Madrid referee, like a spring, decides to expel him. Manolo Sánchez, 29, who led the team in the duel that Málaga won against Girona in Montilivi, remains in charge.

All these circumstances increase the adrenaline of the Malaguistas who are upset with the referee team. For example, the warning received by one of the reserves that is in the stands, Joaquín Muñoz at 39 ‘. Two minutes later Moreno Aragón annuls a goal to Stuani for a possible foul on Soriano or perhaps for doing it with his hand. The Catalans maintain the initiative but Malaga does not wrinkle and the break is reached with the initial score.

After the resumption Francisco resorts to the gunpowder of the Senegalese Sylla, a player whom Manolo Gaspar wanted for Málaga. But there was no money. Those of Pellicer (we insist, led by Manolo Sánchez) multiply to cushion their numerical inferiority competing until the last drop of sweat as if they were really trying to avoid the descent.

Girona finally makes good their overwhelming dominance at 61 ‘. After a corner thrown by Bárcenas the ball reaches Santi Well, without marking. The Uruguayan, with a powerful left hand, embeds the leather in the bottom of the tights One minute later Cristian Rodríguez shoots a shot at the post.

Málaga feels unhinged by the referee’s performance. At 65 ‘Matos is booked. One more card. A striking “Look at the gunman” is heard in the background. Soon after, Moreno Aragón continues with his card festival. The new victim, Manolo Sánchez.

Girona, with the score in favor, seems more serene, but is not confident because his rival is not giving away the game. Example of pride. He presses and leaves his soul despite the fact that this tough season has worn him out physically and mentally because he has far exceeded the pessimistic expectations that he had before starting the championship. With everything he has, he is going for a draw.

And with these holes Sylla meets Juan Soriano twice. Time goes by very slowly at Girona. TO the 92 & # 39; Málaga players vehemently demand a hand inside Yan Couto’s area, Cristian protests and takes the yellow card of rigor that will prevent him from playing in Leganés by accumulation. Vital victory for Girona, which is getting closer and closer to being promoted. And a good image of Malaga that did not relax and competed with the utmost professionalism.