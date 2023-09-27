DirectChronicle

Girona climbed to the sole lead of the League for the first time in its history. After seven days played, the victory at La Cerámica consecrated a serious and ambitious project that after years of progress has distilled into a vibrant team, organized and generous for its attacking vocation. It is led by the Brazilian Savinho, a true centering machine, and the Ukrainian Dovbyk, a lover of attacks and front-handers. Perfect complement and terror for Villarreal, defeated when they led the score 1-0.

1 Jorgensen, Albiol (Matteo Gabbia, min. 77), Mandi, Alfonso Pedraza, Juan Foyth, Capoue (Ramón Terrats, min. 58), Parejo (Trigueros, min. 87), Morales (Ben Brereton, min. 77), Yeremy Pino (Ilias Chakkour, min. 58), Sörloth and Álex Baena 2 Gazzaniga, David López, Miguel Gutierrez, Arnau Martinez (Yan Couto, min. 52), Eric Garcia (Daley Blind, min. 88), Sávio, Iván Martín (Portu, min. 52), Aleix García, Yangel Herrera, Tsygankov ( Jhon Solis, min. 88) and Dovbyk (Stuani, min. 69) Goals 1-0 min. 49: Even. 1-1 min. 56: Dovbyk. 1-2 min. 61: Eric Garcia. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez Yellow cards Yeremy Pino (min. 15), Yangel Herrera (min. 57), Álex Baena (min. 87) and Miguel Gutierrez (min. 91)

Pacheta pronounced his desideratum before taking the bench this Wednesday as the sun set in Castellón: “That this is the first place where Girona loses, that is the motivation.” The myth of Girona, unbeaten after six days of the League, the revelation team of the summer, was beginning to take shape in the fields of Spain in a perhaps somewhat premature way. The media, fans and professionals, like Pacheta, are thirsty for stimuli at the beginning of what seems like the journey of an impoverished championship, the sources dry, the horizon blurred by clouds of dust. From the desert of fair play Girona’s financial situation seemed like a promise of wonders when Villarreal received him, the highest bar they set before him after the visit to San Sebastián on August 12.

The first blow fell to Villarreal. Less than two minutes had passed when Morales – who started from the right wing, a position that forced him to double his efforts outside his zone – finished off a play by Baena over the crossbar. The action revealed Villarreal’s predilection for directing their advances towards the flank defended by Eric García. He also highlighted the ubiquity of Alex Baena, the first beneficiary of the model proposed by Pacheta. A ton of responsibility for the Andalusian midfielder, heir to the magnificent Trigueros.

Girona did not break down. He anticipated his behavior throughout the entire meeting. Where Eric García suffered to arrive on time, David López always helped him. Based on the experience of his strongest central defender, Míchel, the coach, has fostered a performance that provided his team with a strategic advantage every time they lost the ball. Because while Villarreal did not know how to extend its pressure into the opposing half, retreating hastily every time its rival managed to string together two passes in a row, Girona managed to defend the man on repeated occasions. Morales, Parejo, Capoue and Baena struggled to free themselves from their marks, while Aleix García breathed and thought much more calmly every time he received the ball from his centre-backs. In these dark exercises of pressure and counterpressure, the Girona players prevailed. By this means of silent work they matched the duel against a Villarreal team with a more qualified squad.

Under the direction of Parejo and Capoue, during almost an hour of laborious negotiation, Villarreal reached the vicinity of Gazzaniga’s goal more times and with more danger. Jeremi Pino tested the goalkeeper with a dry shot. But the fans groguet He didn’t have a quiet afternoon. When leaving the locker room at half-time, Morales expressed his concern: “We have to make opportunities, and we have to try to stop those counterattacks that they throw at us,” he said on DAZN.

Girona’s forward pressure and repetitive openings for Savinho to run into space were beginning to be a torment for Villarreal. It was with the game open when a play by Capoue and Morales on the wing showed the tenderness of Miguel Gutiérrez and Iván Martín. Overwhelmed by a pipe, Iván Martín fouled Capoue on the edge of the area and the referee gave a penalty. Parejo made it 1-0. But Villarreal continued to cling to its individualities to maintain an increasingly threatened advantage. Five minutes later, waves broke the dam.

Thrown again and again behind the local defense, Savinho fought an endless chain of duels with Juan Foyth. The Argentine responded with his usual rigor and aggressiveness to what seemed like a foreseeable threat. Savinho culminated all of his actions with an attempted cross. He is rarely successful, but stubborn. On the stroke of the hour mark, Foyth faltered and Savinho made the delivery he longed for. Dobyk finished it off at the far post, with permission from Mandi and a very nervous Jörgensen. “The 1-1 score hurt us,” Pacheta lamented later. The change of Capoue for Terrats did not help his team either.

Villarreal entered into crisis. He succumbed to the pressure and the torrent of crosses from Tsygankov and Savinho. He panicked the defense. At the exit of a corner, after another action by Savinho, Eric García headed the final goal. A historic goal, as it gives Girona the first lead in the League in its history.

