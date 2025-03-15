In case there was any questions, Valencia confirmed it. If the five games were not enough, the Girona added a sixth duel without winning, another draw, this time before the Che at home, which condemns the Gironins to suffering. They took advantage of those of Corbern the defensive fragility of the Blanc-I Vermells, with a goal by Diego López, and Stuani, the usual, scratched another insufficient point that does not scare away fears.

It is no longer time to look for lost sensations, to find the correct mechanisms to shine again the precious game style of Míchel’s. Now, in the absence of ten days for the end, it must prevail above the entire result. Change the chip. It is time to survive and compete as it is to avoid a descent zone that is increasingly present. The ghost of the dramatic outcome of 2019, with a very similar negative dynamic, becomes more corporeal every day. The fans feel it. The Parish of Montilivi is every more tense match.

Diego López took advantage of the facilities in defense to score and Stuani tied with a goal

It is an open secret that the season is making Míchel’s long ones. Playing the Champions, although historical and an indelible memory for all Gironins, is assuming an enormous bill, both physical and psychological, for the white team, Havermell, thick in attack and warm in defense for too long. This time, however, the staging was good. With Danjuma as the only novelty in the eleven, forced by the decline of the injured Bryan Gil, the locals did not come out of the pressure of winning so as not to look down, also against a rival now direct for salvation.

The intensity and good high pressure marked the beginning of a dominator girona and a crouching valence, well folded behind with three centrals and Sadiq as the only tip. The possession was Gironina, but the first occasion was a visitor thanks to a dead ball left by Krejci who finished Sadiq and forced a Gazzaniga paradon. The Center Czech immediately compensated with a head assistance that checked the defense Che. To the limit of his technical area, he asked for more Míchel, who was disliked. One of the Broncas was taken by Miovski once more disconnected and beaten when replaced. Instead, he helped a lot in Arthur circulation, which also tried fortune with a shot near the crossbar. Danjuma, the most active in the first part, asked for a penalty in an action with Foulquier. Munuera Montero, who arbitrated again just one month after his expulsion to Bellingham, did not appreciate anything punishable. The Girona grew and Achicaba the Valencia until the injury of Iván Martín cooled the spirits until the break.

After the resumption, the Blanc-Vermells spread from the icy night that hit Montilivi and were petrified before the header in the area, without opposition, of Almeida. It was a first warning that stayed in a scare because the Valencian did not quit the ball well. He did fulfilled Arnau in the other area, but ran into the brutal stop of Mamardashvili. In any case, the game had changed. Girona had lost the match handle and Valencia had taken a step forward, enough for Foulquier to break the right and put a center that finished off the Diego López network against an arnau overcome.

The silence seized Montilivi, only broken with the unstoppable header, also for the almost two meters of Mamardashvili, of Stuani, an eternal hero in Girona. As before Celta and Espanyol, those of Míchel came up pushed by the goal of the draw, but outcome was fatal again. Danjuma had it. The newly admitted Asprilla tried. And in the end the final beep rang again to disappointment. After the record of teams, the team will visit Montjuïc, where last season the Girona signed one of the best wins in its history. Now, the scenario is different.

TECHNICAL SHEET:

Girona, 1 – Valencia, 1

Girona FC: Gazzaniga; Arnau, Blind, Krejci, Miguel; Herrera, Arthur (Romeu, min. 59); Tsygankov (Asprilla, min. 85), Iván Martín (Van de Beek, min. 37), Danjuma (Portu, min. 85); and Miovski (Stuani, min. 59).

Valencia CF: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Tárrega, Mosquera, Gayà; André Almeida (Luis Rioja, Min. 70), Javi Guerra, Barrenechea (Pepelu, Min. 88), Diego López (Fran Pérez, Min. 88); and Sadiq (Rafa Mir, min. 70).

Goals: 0-1, min. 58: Diego López. 1-1, min. 64: Stuani.

Referee: Munuera Montero (Andalusian Committee). He admonished the premises Herrera (min. 18) and Van de Beek (min. 90+3) and the visitor Gayà (min. 67).

Incidents: Party of the 28th Day of LaLiga EA Sports played before 10,262 fans in the Montilivi Municipal Stadi, in Girona.