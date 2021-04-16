Montilivi host a vital duel to decide the objective for which they will fight Girona and real Saragossa at the end of this seasonfollow the game live on AS.com). The rojiblancos is it so forced to win to pressure Rayo, sixth classified, and thus rush his chances of realizing his dream of reaching a playoff berth. Currently they glimpse him to six points. But a placid Friday is not waiting for them because they receive an Aragonese bloc that seems catapulted towards tranquility. Those of Juan Ignacio Martínez pursue their third consecutive victory that would bring them even closer to their goal of permanence. What is clear is that a defeat would be expensive because if the locals do not add up to three points, the playoff could be a miracle and if the misfortune is for the visitors they will be somewhat at the mercy of the teams that try to avoid falling to Second B. Although your current mattress is six points.

Girona comes to the match against Zaragoza with a bittersweet feeling. The game and the ambition shown against Rayo were to praise, but the defeat left them touched. What’s more, The controversy raised by the arbitration and VAR decisions did not help a group that despite everything has already made it clear that it will fight until the end to give something to talk about. The feelings in the last duels have been good, they have only lost one of the last six, and their illusions are intact. Francisco is trying to rush his squad as much as possible, but he is lacking balance because While in attack everything is joy (they have scored 11 goals in the last six games), in defense they are unable to reduce water. They chain 12 days receiving at least one goal and it stings. Since January 23 they do not leave a clean sheet. To try to correct this weakness, Juanpe returns, which will form a line of three centrals together with Arnau Martínez and Santi Bueno. The 3-5-2 is giving good results and this is precisely what Girona needs. Ramón Terrats and Samu Sáiz will also return to a call, but they would have a more revulsive role because above, the main assets will continue to be Mamadou Sylla and Stuani. Both must pull the car against Zaragoza to add a victory that makes them see that the fight for the playoff is not impossible.

Francisco already warned in the press conference prior to the duel that the Real Zaragoza She’s in her best moment. And he was right because, although they are surrounded by more than rumors about an upcoming change of ownership, the Aragonese team accumulates five games without losing (three wins and two draws). JIM wants to complete the miracle and it is that on December 13 he caught an evicted Zaragoza and now he is six points above the drop to eight games at the end of the championship. The coach has taken everyone available to Girona except the Slovenian Vuckic, the first of the great ‘signings-failure’ of the former sports director Lalo Arantegui, and Everything indicates that the French central Peybernes will be the only novelty in the eleven to the detriment of Francés. There is always the possibility that the coach decides to line up the youth team from the start Ivan Azon, direct protagonist of the last two victories, but until now he has only seen it as a shock, despite the popular clamor. So it seems that the Toro Fernandez, Despite its known ineffectiveness, it will once again occupy the tip of the attack.