Girona struck this Sunday in Montjuic and is the sole leader of the League. Míchel's team beat Barcelona 2-4 in an extraordinary match in which they took an early lead on the scoreboard and in which they knew how to hurt the culés at all times. Goals from Dovbyk, Miguel Gutiérrez, Valery and Stuani put Girona's team back on top and put Xavi's team in a difficult situation, seven points off the lead.

It was a black-tie night and Lluis Companys knew it. The culé fiefdom recorded a great entry for the Catalan derby and to receive one of the cocks of the competition. And the thing is that Girona deserved the best galas and Xavi knew it, who took the opportunity to put that eleven that begins to be recited by heart, with Cancelo in the left-handed lane, with the players and with Raphinha and Joao Félix at the service of Lewandowski. Everything was idyllic, but it was going to go wrong very soon, as quickly as the visitors decided to present credentials.

Barcelona Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Araujo, Christensen (Balde, min. 65), Cancelo, Gündogan, Pedri (Fermín López, min. 80), Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha (Ferran Torres, min. 65), Joao Félix (Lamine Yamal, min. 65) and Lewandowski. See also Heat and fire shake half of Europe 2 – 4 Girona Gazzaniga, David López Eric García, Blind, Miguel Gutiérrez, Iván Martín (Solis Romero, min. 87), Aleix García; Savinho, Yan Couto (Valery, min. 78), Tsygankov (Portu, min. 78) and Dovbyk (Stuani, min. 73). Goals:

0-1: min. 12. Dovbyk. 1-1: min. 19. Lewandowski. 1-2: min. 41. Miguel Gutiérrez. 1-3: min. 81. Valery. 2-3: min. 92. Gundogan. 2-4: min. 95. Stuani.

Referee:

Díaz de Mera (Manchego Committee). He booked Blind and Araujo.

Incidents:

Match played at the Lluis Companys Stadium before 42,848 spectators

Míchel's team knew the script and brought out the personality they have had since the beginning of the course. He avoided the rival pressure in the opposite field and in a flash he turned the match upside down with a goal from Dovbyk on the run. The Ukrainian caught the culé defense ahead and took advantage of a play by Yan Couto and Tsygankov to give his team an advantage and start a shootout that was not going to suit the culés in the long run. And Barça responded with a header from Lewandowski on a corner kick that equalized the contest, but it was going to be a mirage.

Frenzy



It was like this because the frenzy was not going to stop throughout the match. Barça tried to put on the seat belt, but Girona had already seen the crack through which their rival could leak. It was of little use that the culés wanted to have greater control of the ball. The stands held their breath with each transition of Savinho, Couto, Dovbyk and company. The threat was constant and in one of those Miguel Gutiérrez drove until he reached the area and took off a shot that rewarded the daring of Míchel's team, the just reward for a brave team with personality.

After the restart, Barcelona raised their heart rate. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri took control, improved circulation and chances began to arrive in dribs and drabs. The Dutchman himself, Gündogan and Raphinha tried their luck from outside the area but ran into Gazzaniga and the solidity of a Girona that allowed drives through the center, but remained solid on the sides, where the culés wingers continued without prominence.

Barça needed to react, the minutes were ticking, and Xavi tried to shake the shaker. The player from Egarense introduced Balde, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal to widen the field, but the script of the match was still dangerous for the Blaugranas, very exposed after the changes. The imbalance was taken advantage of perfectly by Girona capable of adapting to each phase of the match.

Míchel varied the strikers, looked for the third and found it in a long ball that Stuani tamed and that Valery defined due to the lack of forcefulness of Araujo and Koundé. It was the sentence for a match that was still going to have two more goals in stoppage time. Gündogan and Stuani scored in a match in which Barça did not know how to change its record and in which it ran into the new leader of the competition, a Girona that is getting bigger day by day and has clearer ideas.