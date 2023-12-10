Girona became the sole leader of LaLiga after winning 4-2 in the field of Barcelonaon the 16th day.

Girona leads the Spanish championship with two points ahead of Real Madrid after beating Barça with goals from Artem Dovbyk (12), Miguel Gutiérrez (40), Valery Fernández (80) and Cristhian Stuani (90+5).



The Barça team closed the gap with some insufficient goals from Robert Lewandowski (19) and Ilkay Gundogan (90+2), which could not prevent Barça's first defeat against Girona in the League.

“It's a tough defeat. Girona have done very well, but it's our fault, we haven't been at the level we need to be,” Barça midfielder Frenkie de Jong told DAZN.

Girona won a very close match at the Montjuic Olympic stadium, in which both teams looked for the opposing goal without speculating. The Ukrainian Viktor Tsygakov warned with a shot from the front that was stopped by goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (6), before starring in a ride and putting a ball in the goal mouth for Dovbyk to make it 1-0 (12).

The visitor's joy lasted only the seven minutes it took Lewandowski in heading a corner kick into the back of Girona's net (19). The Polish striker, the league's top scorer last season, accumulated his eighth goal in the Spanish championship in the current campaign, still far from Jude Bellingham's 12, who leads the classification.

The tie did not discourage Girona, who continued to push Barça up until Miguel Gutiérrez entered the area and fired a shot into the top corner, making it 2-1 (40). Barça returned from the break ready to tie, putting more pressure on Girona, who tried to take advantage of the spaces left by a very advanced Barça to surprise with quick counterattacks. In one of these counterattacks, Valery, who had entered only two minutes earlier for Yan Couto (78), stood alone against Iñaki Peña to make it 3-1 (80).

Gundogan's goal on the turn in the area in stoppage time (90+2) gave some suspense to the final minutes of the match, until Cristhian Stuani appeared to make it 4-2 with a shot at the far post ( 90+5).

The defeat leaves Barcelona in fourth position in the championship, after Atlético de Madrid suffered to beat last-place Almería 2-1, snatching third place in the table from the Catalans.

AFP

