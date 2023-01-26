Confrontation with a Catalan accent between Girona and FC Barcelona in the match that will close the first round of LaLiga for the Catalans. Xavi’s men will want to win to finish half of the competition in the best possible way, and also, to continue with their advantage at the helm of LaLiga over Real Madrid. The victory in the Cup has been a blow of authority for the blaugrana, so they must continue to demonstrate their level against a Girona that has enough weapons to do damage.
TV channel: Movistar +
Stream online: DAZN LaLiga
TV channel: ESPN 3
Stream online: Star+
TV channel: Sky HD
Dream online: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
FC Barcelona: 3 wins
Tie: 1 draws
Girona: 0 wins
FC Barcelona: VVEVV
Getafe: VEEVD
Míchel’s men are in a comfortable position in the table, but scoring points against the Catalans would be an exciting prize and would allow them to move further away from the bottom positions. For the game, the Spanish coach will not be able to count on Reinier and David López due to discomfort and neither will Santi Bueno, who was sent off in the last game.
Gazzaniga; Miguel, Bernardo, Juanpe, Arnau; Romeu, Garcia, Martin; Riquelme, Villa, Castellanos.
The culés are looking for their third consecutive victory in LaLiga, with the entire team healthy. Unfortunately, Lewandowski and Ferran Torres will not be able to play since they will have to serve the last match of their remaining sanction, so we will see an alignment very similar to the one from the previous weekend.
Ter Stegen; Alba, Christensen, Koundé, Roberto; De Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Raphinha, Dembele, Fati.
Girona 1-3 FC Barcelona.
#Girona #Barcelona #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #prognosis
Leave a Reply