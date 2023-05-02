Direct Chronicle

José Luis Mendilibar’s Sevilla, who in a great month of April had added 13 of the last 15 points, saw their good run cut short in the hands of a wonderful Girona, who justly surpassed it thanks to a game in which almost everything He came out perfect both in attack and defense. In this way, the Girona of players like Riquelme, Andrés Martín, Tsygankov or a huge Oriol Romeu, reaches 44 points and is placed three from seventh place, which can be European, and five from sixth, owned by now, from Betis. Sevilla had a lot of faith and never gave up. The first defeat of the Mendilibar era came simply because Girona was better. Special mention for striker Taty Castellanos, scorer of four goals against Madrid and one more against Sevilla. There are already 12 that the Argentine owned by City has.

0 Dmitrovic, Gudelj, Loic Bade, Marcos Acuña, Montiel, Lucas Ocampos, Fernando (Suso, min. 60), Pape Alassane Gueye (Rafa Mir, min. 75), Papu Gómez (Rakitic, min. 60), Bryan Gil Salvatierra ( Lamela, min 81) and En-Nesyri 2 Gazzaniga, Miguel Gutierrez (Valery Fernández, min. 73), Javi Hernández (Callens, min. 63), Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Yan Couto, Rodrigo Riquelme (Ricard Artero, min. 89), Tsygankov (Bernardo, min. 89) , Oriol Romeu, Iván Martín and Valentín Castellanos (Reinier Carvalho, min. 72) See also Hollywood ghoul Harvey Weinstein convicted of 3 sex crimes goals 0-1 min. 22: Juanpe. 0-2 min. 55: Valentin Castellanos. Referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz Yellow cards Gudelj (min. 3), Callens (min. 84) and Marcos Acuña (min. 95)

LaLiga offers author teams, with a lot of personality and very well worked. A group like Girona, who appeared at a festive Sánchez Pizjuán with tremendous courage. Míchel has built a good team, which after scoring four goals against Madrid did not have any complexes against this Sevilla de Mendilibar, on the rise. The study of the game by the Girona coach was methodical. Aware of Sevilla’s high pressure, the Catalan team, well equipped with a line of three center backs, did not hesitate to come out with the ball from behind with excellent combinations. The ball moved with precision from behind and then, once the local pressure zone was overcome, players like Riquelme were in charge of changing pace and reaching the Andalusian area.

Sevilla lacked football. The one that players like Rakitic or Suso give him. Even lick it. Mendilibar chose to place Papu as the starter. The Argentine had not played at the start since November 6, in the Heliópolis derby against Betis. He logically noticed so much inactivity.

Despite Girona’s good play, the goal came from a set piece. A poisonous corner kick from Riquelme was finished off by center-back Juanpe, who made a magnificent foreshortening to surprise Dmitrovic in his half-out. Sevilla had to fight hard against an opponent who got deep behind. The great protagonist of the Andalusian team’s attacking plays was Bryan Gil.

An overflowing footballer, without a doubt, but with little nose for goalscoring. That is why his shot from inside the area to a pass from Montiel came out too focused. Gazzaniga put in a good hand. Next, the winger, who enjoys the confidence of Mendilibar, received a good pass from Fernando. His shot from inside the box went to the side of the net. With En-Nesyri very well stopped by the Girona center-backs, Sevilla lacked a goal and a bit of football from behind to create chances.

Football, which, for example, comes out of the pores of a footballer like Riquelme. On the edge of the break, the winger got into the area and shot with enormous danger. The ball came out brushing Dmitrovic’s squad.

Girona hit again at a key moment. This time, Riquelme’s shot, after an electric counterattack, hit the crossbar. Tsygankov, another good footballer, put her behind so that Taty Castellanos could maintain his magnificent streak. At 0-2, the Andalusian team did not lack attitude and grit in search of the goal. Suso and Rakitic gave it another air and there were a couple of occasions that could compromise Girona, such as a shot from Romeu’s own goal that Gazzaniga saved or a shot from Suso to the crossbar. There was no way. Thus, Girona’s first victory in Nervión was captured. And well deserved.

