Bàsquet Girona announced the termination of Fotis Katsikaris’ contract late this Saturday, an hour after the defeat against Leyma Coruña (81-98) that consolidated the Catalan team as bottom of the Endesa League with a poor balance of two victories in eleven days.

The statement from the club created and chaired by Marc Gasol appeals to the “bad dynamics” of the team after suffering the fourth defeat in a row and the ninth of the season and thanks the Greek coach “for his dedication during his time at the head of the team”, in addition to I wish you “good luck in your future challenges and professional projects.”

Katsikaris arrived at the Fontajau pavilion in January as a substitute for Salva Camps, after a streak of seven consecutive defeats, and Girona improved and achieved the goal of permanence and even came close to qualifying for European competition, but this season the team is showing a very worrying image.

A few weeks ago Gasol reiterated his confidence in the Greek coach, with more than 350 games in the ACB, but he has finally been fired due to the terrible dynamics.