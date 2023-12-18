Míchel Sánchez's Girona said goodbye to the year 2023 this Monday in its Montilivi stadium with a win against Alavés (3-0) that allows it to maintain the leadership alone, already with 44 points out of a possible 51, and continue dreaming of a 2024 Champions League or even with LaLiga EA Sports.

A double of Artem Dovbyk and a goal For your They gave the victory to Girona, which equaled its record of victories in a season in the First Division (14) with 21 games still to play and which only has five points less than in the entire last League.

The highest scoring team in LaLiga (41) maintains a two-point advantage over Real Madrid and already has nine more than Barcelona, ​​while Alavés went through the third duel without knowing the victory, still has not won at home after nine trips and It only has three points above relegation.

The first half was a red-and-white monologue from the opening whistle, with a very offensive bet by Míchel: Yan Couto and Miguel Gutiérrez, lAterials by profession, they acted at the level of Iván Martín and Aleix Garcia, if not higher.

The dominance was absolute and incontestable, with percentages that reached up to 75% while Alavés, with no option to fight for the ball, waited for their options to take advantage of the power of Samu Omorodion to deal damage to the counterattack. The ball only lasted a few seconds: he could only defend himself.

Girona warned in the 8th minute, with a forced shot from Dovbyk to a center from the right of Couto that went to a corner after touching a visiting defender. The second time he did not fail, in the 23rd minute: Antonio Sivera repelled Couto's shot, but Dovbyk, attentive, caught the rebound alone on the edge of the small area and, with a header, pocketed the ball to score his ninth goal. It was only a matter of time.

Alavés tried to take a step forward and caused concern with a timid header from Samu that ended up in the hands of Paulo Gazzaniga, without danger. The duel was balanced after half an hour because Girona lowered the intensity and pace, but in the 42nd minute the locals once again showed off their infinite arsenal of resources: Couto dressed as an assistant to give the ball to Portu so that, At first, he beat Sivera with a cross shot and adjusted to his right post and to leave the game on track, without noticing the absence due to injury of Viktor Tsygankov.

His substitute scored the team's 40th goal in LaLiga. Girona reached half-time with 69% possession and returned to the green with the desire to continue controlling the game from possession of the ball. The visitors got closer to 2-1 with a header from Rafa Marín and a shot from Ander Guevara, but all the goal they lack is more than enough for the Girona team. Shortly before the hour mark, Couto, omnipresent, danced with Javi López until the full-back had no choice but to take a penalty.

Dovbyk converted it. Sivera beat his right and the Ukrainian striker shot low down the center. With half an hour left to play, Míchel was able to temporize and adjust loads of minutes thinking about Thursday's game against Betis. Alavés looked for the goal of honor and caressed it with a distant missile from Rubén Duarte that crashed into the crossbar. Montilivi said goodbye to 2023 with a wave, surrendered to Girona.

EFE

