Direct Chronicle

Girona knew how to take advantage of Sevilla’s terrible decline very well. From the first minute to the last, the Andalusian team was a flan, a melted team that insists on playing in a way that weighs it down, obstinate in getting the ball from behind without the quality to do so, with confidence on the ground and a coach, Jorge Sampaoli, who does not find any key to rehabilitate his team. The Andalusian team was determined to pave the way for a Girona who never lost faith and who overcame their doubts in defense. Really, football had been unfair to the Catalan team, which was superior to Sevilla throughout the game. There are many problems that affect the team from Seville, installed in the lower zone of the classification, but had not yet managed to give away a game in such a lacerating way. Nianzou’s mistake in the 87th minute cannot be understood. It facilitated a steal from Valery and a delicious definition from Herrera. Somewhat that he shoots Girona up to 21 points and that leaves Sevilla, pure ruin, in a very delicate situation. For the moment, the path of a team that has played in the Champions League points to the Second Division. Girona, who made up to 19 shots, gave him a good lesson.

2 Gazzaniga, Miguel Gutierrez, Santi Bueno, Arnau Martinez, David López (Bernardo, min. 63), Oriol Romeu, Aleix García, Toni Villa (Yan Couto, min. 61), Rodrigo Riquelme (Valery Fernández, min. 81), Stuani (Ramón Terrats, min. 91) and Iván Martín (Yangel Herrera, min. 61) See also Quirinale, seventh ballot to start. And Letta thinks of the Mattarella bis one Bono, Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, Jesús Navas (Suso, min. 79), Fernando (Lamela, min. 66), Loic Bade (Montiel, min. 66), Marcos Acuña, Rakitic, Gudelj, Joan Jordán, Rafa Mir and Óliver Torres (En-Nesyri, min. 89) goals 0-1 min. 13: Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi. 1-1 min. 46: Stuani. 2-1 min. 88: Yangel Herrera. Referee Valentin Pizarro Gomez Yellow cards David López (min. 36), Marcos Acuña (min. 44), Toni Villa (min. 45) and Arnau Martinez (min. 67)

Soccer is a sport with a basic rule: it is only worth scoring. The goal is the supreme luck and there is nothing else. Sevilla played a horrible first quarter of an hour, giving up the initiative and the ball to a good Girona. After 15 minutes, the statistics stated that the Catalans had made seven shots, four of them on goal. Sevilla, with a single shot between the sticks, won. That’s how cruel this game is and that’s how an Andalusian team survived that seeks to get out of the abyss at any cost. In his delicate resurrection, it turns out that Sampaoli is not shy about making his debut for Baldé, a winter signing, in a defense of three central defenders led by Fernando. Nor is it very well explained in an Andalusian key why Nianzou, one of the central defenders, attacks better than he defends. The French defender gave two goal balls to the Girona strikers. While Stuani and Iván Martín missed two called goals, Nianzou emerged after a well-taken free kick by Rakitic to make it 0-1. The jump from him was truly majestic.

Sevilla lived from that goal against a Girona who played the ball better and who constantly reached the rival area. A good purpose commanded by Riquelme that crashed, over and over again, with a disastrous aim. Sampaoli did not know what to do with his team, unable to have the ball, with a continuous tendency to finish off his few counterattacks in a defective way. Sevilla’s victory was a mirage, that no one could understand.

Stuani, always attentive, made the equalizer as soon as the second half began that showed two teams with serious defensive deficiencies and a lot of risk when leaving the ball. Girona, however, was always a little better, with the clearest ideas and a depth that Sevilla lacked. Stuani’s goal had given him a lot of confidence. In the Andalusians only Acuña responded. The rest was an absolute mess, with Sampaoli making the group worse with incomprehensible changes, like Suso’s for Jesús Navas. Herrera and Stuani were already close to making it 2-1, while Sevilla seemed incapable of hitting an opponent who, at times, showed weakness in self-defense due to their excessive risk when it came to getting the ball out. Fate was signed in favor of Girona. In the 87th minute, Nianzou (16 million paid to Bayern) made an absurd mistake. Herrera scored with a beautiful Vaseline so that Sevilla, a soul in pain, received a hard slap in the face. In the middle of a war for power and broken on the pitch, the future does not look good for the Andalusian team. It is not a problem for Girona, who breathed, and well, with a magnificent victory for their interests.

