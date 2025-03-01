The long -awaited and needed victory did not arrive. Nor did good feelings come back, stuck the team for a long time. The days pass and Girona is increasingly moved away from the version that marveled last season. The only consolation against Celta was that the Gironins cut a streak of three defeats in the league, but arrived with an insufficient draw, of impotence (2-2).

Once again, the opponent fed from the defensive gifts of the White-Vermellswith failures of Krejci and David López in both goals, and in attack the stage was not better, Solo Yangel Herrera, assistant and scorer against the vigueses, capable of creating danger. With this trend, Europe has gone from being a dream to a utopia. The reality of green suggests permanence.

Míchel has been stating the evils that have multiplied doubts among their pupils. The technician knows in detail the theory, but the practice, that yours achieve that situation as a whole, is being impossible. Montilivi arrived in a rival of those who also has a predilection for the good ball treatment, of which he proposes before torpedoing the opponent. A Celtic with an idea of ​​play similar to White-Vermells Already a propitious, less competitive team as a visitor, so that the premises would leave the defeatist drift. But they didn’t even take off the Gironins.

The respect and tactical order presided over the initial bars, knowledgeable both teams of the rival’s danger with the ball. The Girona, who surprised with a defense of three centrals, wanted to break that rigidity of first, without success, with direct balls to Miovski, one of the three novelties in the eleven and headline again since December. He returned to the foundations, to the game of possession and position, when the Gironins found the light. In the first braided attack play came the goal. Romeu Chutó to the stick from the front, headed a subsequent Herrera center, leaving the ball in the small area, and Tsygankov, at pleasure, opened the can.

The goal did not be emboldened or changed the script of Girona, more selective and less reckless in attack. Everything seemed controlled until Krejci made a bulk mistake that led to the first Galician goal. The Czech abandoned his position, trying to anticipate a passing pass from Carreira that did not occur, and caused Iker Losada to finish the network, without opposition, the center of the side. Again Timorates in attack, the break surprised without more occasions to his credit, Cabizbajos and frustrated path of the costumes.

The Gironina fall continued at the beginning of the second part with another defensive concession, this time of a David López who committed an unnecessary penalty. In a play without danger, a dispute in the area where the ball was lost by background, the central played from behind with its boot, without too much intensity, the leg of an already unbalanced Alfon. The contact was enough for Ortiz Arias, the same referee who had a dialectical dispute last season with David López, sanctioned with four games for that incident. Alien to the context, Marco Alonso cheated Gazzaniga from eleven meters and activated the alarm state in Montilivi.

Without more remedy, the White-Vermells went up. Clarity and fluidity were prey to the need and precipitation for a Girona that reacted in attack based on players accumulation. The Celtic, comfortable parapeted back, only left a loose end: Herrera’s aerial power. The Venezuelan, once again, was erected in El Salvador with a header in a corner that surpassed Guaita and inaugurated a more open final stretch.

The Vigués set Borja Iglesias and Iago Aspas, while on the local side entered Asprilla, Portu and Stuani, who brought an unbeatable occasion with a shy shot in the area repelled by Guaita. Girona wanted more than Celta, more satisfied with the point, but those of Míchel had to settle for a bitter draw that prolongs an infinite bump.