Pau López will not continue at Girona. The Montilivi club, the goalkeeper and the club to which he belongs, Olympique de Marseille, have reached an agreement to return the Catalan to the French entity, as reported this Monday by the SER Chain. In this way, the transfer contract that united him with the people of Girona is broken prematurely, since it extended until June 30.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper had not had opportunities at Girona. Since he arrived in August, he had only played one match, which was the Copa del Rey against Logroñés in which the blanc-i-vermells They fell on penalties. Given the lack of minutes, all parties have agreed that the best solution was to end this relationship. For Girona, it also means freeing up one of the highest chips in the squad.

The former Espanyol player returns to the French country, although it is expected that he will not stay at Marseille and that he may go out on loan again to another Ligue 1 team to regain prominence.

At Girona, Paulo Gazzaniga is the undisputed starter in goal and Pau López did not have the opportunity to question this role. Although the one from Sant Gregori is leaving, it is worth remembering that the Girona players brought in the young 19-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper, Vladyslav Krapyvtsov, in December. He signed until 2029. In parallel, the red and white team also has veteran Juan Carlos.