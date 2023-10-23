

Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Girona, one of the “City Football Group” teams, clings to its big dreams stemming from the successful Emirati administrative planning that transformed the small “Catalan” club into a “beautiful story” this season in the Spanish League, and currently shares the top spot in “La Liga” with Real Madrid.

Girona, which was alone at the top at the beginning of this season for the first time in its history spanning more than nine decades, came back again, beating Almeria 5-2, after a strong “remontada”, after falling behind by two goals early, which means that it has become only the fourth team in the history of the tournament. “La Liga”, which succeeds in collecting 25 points, after 10 rounds, an achievement that has only been achieved before by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The most beautiful thing about Girona’s story is that it achieved these amazing results (8 wins, one draw, and one loss to Real Madrid), in an enjoyable manner under the leadership of coach Michel, where he scored 24 goals, becoming the most goals scored in La Liga this season so far, surpassing Atletico Madrid has 23 goals, Barcelona has 22 goals, and Real Madrid has 21 goals.

It seems that Girona is on its way to continuing the surprises and making the headlines again, as it will be the first to start the next round next Friday with a meeting with the “faltering” Celta Vigo. In the event of victory, he will be at the top with a margin of at least three points, benefiting from the “El Clásico” confrontation between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and he realizes that not winning for the “Royal Club” means remaining alone at the top.

