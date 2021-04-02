Montilivi can be judge, jury and executioner in the fight to finish the season in playoff spots. Girona and Ponferradina They meet in the rojiblanco fiefdom this Saturday with the hope of continuing to dream of finishing the League among the top six classified in the Second Division. Both sets seem to be sweet because while the rojiblancos have not fallen for four days, the bercianos have seven (their best streak of the course) and they have a common goal: to hunt down Rayo Vallecano, sixth. Of course, after their victory against Almería (0-1) last Friday, the margin of error that Girona and Ponferradina now have is smaller.

Girona is going through a good moment of form and to continue its climb on the table he needs to make good the point added last day at home against Sabadell. The people of Girona have this duel against Ponferradina marked in red because if they win they will advance in the classification and they would hit the table. Facing the final stretch of the course, arriving on the wave is crucial so as not to be left in no man’s land and Francisco’s people do not want to continue missing opportunities. The technician, what It will not have the injured Pablo Moreno or the sanctioned Juanpe and Monchu, meditates giving ownership to Bárcenas, who because of the FIFA Virus did not play a single minute in the last two duels, and Stuani. In attack, Girona is showing punch, but now where it lacks is behind. They have been in the league for ten games without leaving their goal to zero and they need to become strong in Montilivi because Ponferradina is not one of those that takes prisoners. In addition, he comes wanting to break the statistic that In his six visits he has not managed to win once: a draw and five defeats.

The Bercian block is showing regularity in recent dates and hopes to overcome the 50-point barrier this day. And, for this, BHe recovers troops in defense such as Paris Adot, who served a sanction last day, and, predictably, Pascanu, who was with the Romanian under-21 team. Both would enter the starting eleven. More complicated seems the return of Óscar Sielva, who is finalizing his recovery, so Larrea and Erik Morán aim to be the couple in the center of the field. Ahead, Curro, who reappeared against Logroñés, could return to the eleven forming in the midfield line with Aguza and Pablo Valcarce, leaving Yuri as the only forward. There is more than enough wood in both teams to continue taking steps forward in a remarkable campaign, but in which to be ambitious and look at Primera they need to triumph in Montilivi.