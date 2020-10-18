Girona and Oviedo will challenge each other this Sunday in Montilivi with the intention of continuing to ride the good wave (follow the game live on AS.com). Both teams sealed their first victory of the course last day, against Leganés and Sporting, respectively, and seek to continue their good feelings. Girona managed to take the pressure off it and it seems that it is carbureting again. And it’s doing it without Stuani, who he still cannot count on due to problems in his right knee that do not go away.

Francisco does not have the Uruguayan, but he does have Mamadou sylla. He made his debut last day in an unbeatable way by signing the winning goal (0-1) and will repeat against Oviedo as a reference. The rojiblanco coach, before the good image that his block showed in Leganés, would repeat the team. In this way, Muric and Ramalho, although they have already returned from their international commitments, they will be in the dock why goalkeeper Juan Carlos and center-back Santi Bueno have earned the right to continue as headlines. The 4-3-3 paid off with Cristóforo, Gumbau and Monchu in the middle and Aday and Samu Sáiz up, shielding Mamadou Sylla. Francisco wants a compact and competitive block and if he needs to shake up the game he has enough options. Players like Bárcenas, Pablo Moreno and a Nahuel Bustos will be waiting on the bench, who has received the transfer and could debut. All to face a Rocky oviedo and not without talent.

He ziganda set He has only lost this season to Espanyol and comes to Montilivi full of morale after beating Sporting in the Asturian derby. This, in addition, has served to confirm the good feelings that he transmitted from the first day, although the results turned his back on him. For the appointment in Catalan lands, Ziganda recovers fundamental pieces in her plans. Arribas and Nieto return, two essential in defense, after serving their penalty game. Aburjania is also available after passing through the Georgia national team. The technician seems willing to keep 4-4-2 how good a result it gave him in the Asturian derby, with Blanco Leschuk, the most renowned signing, as a reference point in the attack.