On Girona it is being difficult for them to contain the euphoria. The rojiblanco team, with five games to go before the end of the League, depends on itself to finish the course in playoff positions. The dynamics of Francisco’s block is to frame (he has added 19 points from the last 24) and they are already among the first six classified in Second. The Gerundenses get the accounts and more taking into account that they have improved the numbers of last season. This year, in 37 days, the Girona team added 58 points, which is three more than they had at this point a season ago.

Without a doubt, being in the top six this season is more expensive than a year ago because, now, Girona is sixth tied on points (58) with Sporting, fifth. And just one year ago, with 55 points, he was fifth, relatively calmly because he had a three-point advantage over the seventh, Alcorcón. Don’t take your foot off the gas It will be crucial to not lose ground in the fight for the playoff (they have a point of advantage with the seventh classified, Rayo), but what Girona has achieved in the last days is to be praised. You are maintaining a very high scoring level and the data reinforces you because in the last eight days he has managed to cut points from all direct rivals. The two that have come closest have been Almería and Sporting. He has cut 12 points from both of them and while the Asturians have already been hunted in the table, the Almeria, third, have only five points ahead of them. Then there is Leganés, fourth, who after cutting ten points, now they see four. By last, lightning. He has endorsed him a +8 and has left him behind on the table.

There are five duels for the final of the League and Girona, apart from fighting to stay in the playoff, will be the judge for relegation. This Sunday visit Logroñés, which is trying to seal the permanence as soon as possible, and in the last two days it will also face two teams that are in the same fight for salvation: Alcorcón and Cartagena. But the duel, of which five remaining to finish the regular season, that Girona has marked in red is that of the matchday 39 against Sporting, which will be played on Monday 17 of this month at 9:00 p.m. in Montilivi.