For domestic purposes, the notable goal of the banks and savings banks is that this card should be able to be used “in every conceivable situation”. On the other hand, what happens in the case of assignments abroad?

OApparently it rankles Girocard providers that there are still one or the other pizza deliverer, kiosk or very tradition-conscious shopkeeper in Germany where card payment is not yet possible.

“The long-term goal is that it should be possible to pay with the Girocard in every conceivable situation in Germany,” the German banks and savings banks and the company Eurokartesysteme have now issued as the motto for the payment method formerly known as the EC card.

In any case, in the first half of 2023, the Girocard was able to make up more ground among the various payment options. As announced by Eurocard Systems on Thursday, consumers paid around 3.65 billion times with this card in the months from January to July. That was an increase of 15 percent compared to the same period last year. Sales of the card increased by 10.6 percent to 149 billion euros.