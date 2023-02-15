Is the name Giro555 still relevant today? Certainly, the cooperating aid organizations investigated. The brand is super strong, especially among young people. The old-fashioned giro number is also no longer necessary to donate for emergency aid. The four permanent employees will take care of that.

Many young people will not even know: what is a giro anyway?

Since Postbank changed to ING in 2009, the word is hardly used anymore. The bank was the last to use the word extensively for the current account. In the past, the term was used for statements sent by post. Every bank in the Netherlands now uses Iban, and the word only comes back in full when Giro555 holds another promotion. Is that still of this time? Yes, according to research by the cooperating aid organizations. While a relatively large number of older people think it would be better to change the old-fashioned word, young people seem to find it to be a very strong brand. They don’t know any better and don’t make the association with the past.



How do you donate for Giro555 now?

Where in the old giro days you only had to enter the three digits when transferring money, you now need a full Iban number. A lot more complicated. That is why the aid organizations mainly refer to online forms. For example, a third of all donations come in via the Giro555 site, where an iDeal button takes most of the work off your hands. The aid organizations also work with ING, ABN Amro and Tikkie, among others, who show a donate button in their app. That does not happen automatically. Giro555 employs four people who are busy preparing new promotions and completing old promotions all year round.

You can also donate by calling 088 808 1249. Specifically today, well-known Dutch people also pick up the phone there. © ANP



At the same time, there is another action for Ukraine. Why is it still running?

It’s not often that two actions run at the same time. That makes it a bit complicated, because anyone who wants to donate money for Ukraine today via the Giro555 site will automatically end up on the earthquake page. Temporary donations for the war can only be made via the Iban number NL08INGB0000 000555, stating ‘Ukraine’. But the donation button for war victims will return this week, because the interim results will be announced on February 20, says Baukje Heemskerk, one of the four employees of Giro555. This new attention will probably also generate new donations.



There is a lot of media attention, but unlike last year for Ukraine, there is no Radio555. Why not?

Giro555 is largely dependent on media attention, says Heemskerk. It is one of the four requirements for an action to be started. In addition, the scale of the disaster, the accessibility of Dutch aid workers and the willingness of the Dutch to donate money are also examined. “You see that the media is very quick to join in,” says Heemskerk. “Everyone wants to sit down at the table. On the day we said: ‘we are going for it’, this day of action was already marked in pencil.” But radio stations now prefer to stick to their own format. “So they pay attention to it in a way that suits their target group. This way they think they can reach them better, and that is exactly what we want.”



