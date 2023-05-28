Giro d’Italia | View all results, rankings and the stage schedule here

The battle for the overall victory in the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia has been decided. Primoz Roglic took over the pink jersey from Geraint Thomas in the monstrous climbing time trial on the penultimate day, despite equipment failure. The cycling round has a total of 21 stages, three of which are time trials, and lasts until May 28. View all results, rankings and the stage schedule in this article.