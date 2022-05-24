The stage – The Giro remains in the mountains with a fraction of 3730 meters in altitude divided into two parts. At 12.15 departure upwards towards Passo del Tonale (13.05), followed by a stretch of over 70 km always downhill through the valleys of Sole and Non. After passing the Adige (San Michele at 14.30), you climb the climb of Palù di Giovo (14.45), the town of the Moser family, passing through the Mocheni Valley to reach Pergine Valsugana (15.30). The two final climbs are the Valico del Vetriolo (11.8 km at 7.7%, passage at 4 pm) and the Menador (7.9 km at 9.9%, max 15% at 4.45 pm), with narrow sections, carved galleries and slopes always over 10%. From the summit there will be 8 km to go to the finish.

The favorites – There is less and less to go to the final finish in Verona and the men in the ranking can no longer hide, Hindley and Landa will attack Carapaz again, Almeida and Nibali will try to stay with the best and if it really will be a rainy stage, beware of the downhill attacks. Also worth mentioning are Giulio Ciccone, fully in the running for the blue jersey of best climber (2nd with 99 points behind the leader Bouwman at 167), and Lorenzo Fortunato, who did not spend everything on Mortirolo.

How to follow her on TV – The 17th stage will be live on our website. Rai broadcasts the Corsa Rosa live in the clear. It begins with “Waiting for the Giro” on Rai Sport + HD, then from 2 pm the commentary passes on Rai 2 for “Giro live” and “Giro all’arrival”. At the end of the day, the “Processo alla Tappa” and at 8 pm, on Rai Sport + HD, “Arriva il Giro”. On the pay front, it is possible to follow the Giro d’Italia live in full and without interruptions on Eurosport, discovery + and GCN + for a total of 110 hours of live broadcast in 50 European countries.

May 24, 2022 (change May 24, 2022 | 20:43)

