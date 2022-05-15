Among the many quarrels, the Australian who revealed himself at the Giro 2020 – winning at the Cancano Lakes and touching the final pink jersey – put his wheel in front of everyone, in an unusual arrival almost at the photo finish. He let the others in the leading group take turns in the race and with a great choice of time he took the coveted scalp of the Blockhaus. Who knows, after a season to forget, he will not return to shine now. Certainly Bora-Hansgrohe will not commit the Sunweb mistake of two years ago, when Hindley was sacrificed in favor of Keldermann and effectively lost the chance to win the Giro. Comrade Buchmann is in the top ten, but the man in the classification is Jai. Without ifs and buts.