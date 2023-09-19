It ended on SundayHistoric Polo Tour” organized by Lamborghini, which for four days saw a caravan of classic cars from the Bull brand parade on the streets of Franciacorta, Alto Garda, Valpolicella with stops in Verona and Modena and Sant’Agata Bolognese. Among the many vintage models that took part in this tour also the 350 GT with second chassis number, that is, the oldest existing production Lamborghini in perfect running condition.

Classics in the limelight

“It was really thrilling live these days in the name of Lamborghini – declared Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of Lamborghini – This is a very important year for our company. We are happy to have celebrated it with the cars that have made the history of the Brand, so as not to forget our roots even with one constantly looking towards the future“.

The most representative cars

Among the cars that actively participated in this journey, the most faithful replica of the one that no longer exists deserves a special mention.”Jota” by Bob Wallace, historic test driver of the Bull factory, built in thirteen years of work by an English enthusiast starting from an accidented Miura. But she wasn’t the only one who caught attention: in fact she was also present Countach LP 400 S which was the pace car at the 39th Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, and which came directly from the United States after taking part in this year’s Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance. Finally, it couldn’t be missing Diablo VT used as a “Demonstration Pace Car” during the 1996 PPG Championship Auto Racing Teams Indy Car World Series races: finished in black, it is equipped with a roll cage and the Jota kit to bring the maximum power to 600 HP.

Anniversary to celebrate

“The Giro del Polo Storico represents a central event in the celebrations of the 60th Anniversary, not only for the Polo Storico, custodian of the history, technical and material heritage of the brand, but for all of Automobili Lamborghini which felt obliged on the occasion of the his 60th birthday to host i faithful owners of the iconic vintage cars – added Alessandro Farmeschi, After Sales Director of Lamborghini – It was a for me special privilege take part in the Giro driving the latest Diablo produced, one of the gems of the Automobili Lamborghini collection, exhibited at the company Museum”.