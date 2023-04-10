Experts claim that the wall is 8,850 km long and that a large part of it was built by the Ming Dynasty.

The Great Wall is the most visited tourist spot in China, 2 km from the capital Beijing. Built along an East-West line, the purpose of the wall was to protect the Chinese empires from invasions by nomadic groups, mainly the Mongols. Today, the administration and maintenance of the wall are handled by the Chinese central government, with support from the provinces.

O Power360 prepared a Giro Poder on the subject.

Watch (5min36s):

Read more about Lula’s trip to China: