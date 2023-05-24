Lula must have 15 allies in the composition of the commission, formed by 32 holders; video shows where the meetings will be

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the acts of the January 8th will have its 1st session on Thursday (May 25, 2023). Of the 32 titular congressmen, the government should have 15 seats, and the opposition, 9. Another 8 are independent. O Power360 video shows where the committee meetings will be held and what are the main strategies of the 2 groups.

Watch (1min58s):