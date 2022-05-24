The riders in the Tour of Italy have a lot to choose from one day after the last rest day. No less than three climbs of the first category have to be conquered in stage sixteen. The peloton will leave Salo at 11 am, the finish is expected in Apricia around 5.15 pm. Of course we follow the stage closely here.

The road starts to climb quite soon after the start. The Goletto di Cadino is the first ascent on the way to the finish. A first category col, over a length of almost 20 kilometers, with an average gradient of 6.2%.

After the descent, the legendary Passo del Mortirolo (first category) awaits. A climb of 12.6 kilometers with a number of very difficult parts, especially in the final. After a difficult descent you have to climb again. First to Teglio, a climb of just under six kilometers with sections of up to 16% in the middle.





The final climb of the day, also of the first category, is the Valico di Santa Cristina, a 13.5 kilometer climb at 8%. Today’s finish is not at the top, but after a steep descent. The final meters then increase slightly again.

The profile of the sixteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia. © Giro



Koen Bouwman is riding in the mountain jersey and there are quite a few points to conquer today. If the Dutchman from Jumbo-Visma wants to keep his jersey, he will have to work hard. Richard Carapaz has been wearing the pink jersey since Saturday. View all rankings below.





