Diego Ulissi won the fourth and penultimate stage of the Tour of Oman, the 205 kilometer Iztis-Yitti Hills, in a sprint. In a short-ranked sprint, the Tuscan rider of UAE Team Emirates preceded the French Alex Zingle (Cofidis) and the Dutch Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe). Seventh Andrea Vendrame (Ag2R Citroen). The American Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) remains in command of the general classification with only 5″ on Ulissi. Tomorrow the last stage of 152.2 kilometers with arrival on top of Jabal Al Akhdhar.

Record-breaking

“I wanted to start strong this year, but in January I wasn’t feeling well, I stopped for a week and at the Challenge Mallorca I suffered from this stop. Under the downpour I didn’t feel particularly brilliant, but I perceived that my leg was improving – the comment by Ulissi – Here in Oman I found arrivals that suited me and I didn’t want to hold back”. Curiosity: thanks to this success, Ulissi is confirmed as the only active rider to have always achieved at least one victory since 2010, the year in which he turned professional.